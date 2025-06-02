Rothschild Investment LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after buying an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $471,629,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,736.21 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,698.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,471.00.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,054.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.