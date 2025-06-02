Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $11.48 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 848,370 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SCHG stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.