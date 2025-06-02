Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,218,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,455,405 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of APH opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $89.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

