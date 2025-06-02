Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417,036 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $246.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.08.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $3,456,326.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,527,201.20. The trade was a 13.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,226.90. The trade was a 95.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,717 shares of company stock worth $36,801,351 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

