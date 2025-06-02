Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,939,000 after buying an additional 343,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,980. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,824. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $287.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $290.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

