Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 512 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

