Moller Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moller Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

