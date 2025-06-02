Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $267.48 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

