California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 42.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $155.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

