Moller Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 346,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $244.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

