The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $358.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

