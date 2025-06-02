Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $372.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

