Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.48 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.81. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

