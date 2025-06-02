Rothschild Investment LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $135.85.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
