Czech National Bank Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,958,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 10,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $284.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $5,429,853 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

