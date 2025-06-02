Czech National Bank Has $12.52 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 23,923.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 728,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after purchasing an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.15.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $263.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

