Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 359 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GE. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $245.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.78. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $246.86. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

