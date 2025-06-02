Czech National Bank Buys 24,919 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.