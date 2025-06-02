Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 225 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Universal Display by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Universal Display by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $142.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average of $145.97. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

