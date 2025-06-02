Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,964 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after buying an additional 664,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,197,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $72.74 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

