Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 2,739 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 515.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $90,913,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Generac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after acquiring an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Generac by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after acquiring an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $49,313,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.37.

Generac Stock Down 1.7%

Generac stock opened at $122.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.