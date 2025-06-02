PMG Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $79.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.