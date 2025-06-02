AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 307 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $168.71 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average is $164.43.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

