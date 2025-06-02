AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,060 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

