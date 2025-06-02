AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

