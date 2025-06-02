AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 178 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $343.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.21 and its 200-day moving average is $332.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.