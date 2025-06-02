GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 85,044 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 13,941.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,044 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $99,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,133 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $37,104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 596.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 324,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.89. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

