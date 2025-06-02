Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $144,000 Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,898,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,850,000 after acquiring an additional 626,553 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in ICL Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 16,479,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,334,000 after buying an additional 2,161,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,362,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 219,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 4,579,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 2,356,324 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICL opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

ICL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

