Top Penny Stocks To Follow Today – May 30th

BigBear.ai, Basel Medical Group, ESGEN Acquisition, LiveWire Group, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares—typically trading below $5 per share—of small or microcap companies, often quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have limited liquidity, sparse public disclosure requirements and wide bid-ask spreads, they tend to be highly volatile and speculative. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 134,710,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,895,496. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.32.

Basel Medical Group (BMGL)

OUR MISSION Basel Medical transcends the role of a conventional healthcare provider. We strive for excellence in medical services and aim to serve as a beacon of hope for patients across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our mission encompasses the four following commitments: Patient–Centered Care. We prioritize our patient’s wellbeing above all else.

BMGL stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 128,777,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,865. Basel Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

ESGEN Acquisition (ESAC)

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

ESAC stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,317,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,041. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

LiveWire Group (LVWR)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

LVWR traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,916,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.04. LiveWire Group has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $4.17. 51,276,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,625. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.11.

