Promising Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 30th

Oklo, GE Vernova, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the total inventory of nuclear weapons and the fissile materials (like highly enriched uranium or plutonium) that a country holds. This includes warheads deployed on delivery systems, those held in reserve, and any materials earmarked for future weaponization or dismantlement. Tracking and managing these stocks is central to arms-control agreements and nonproliferation efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.80. 16,715,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,752,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.02. 1,538,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.12 and its 200-day moving average is $354.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $489.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $5.81 on Friday, reaching $500.38. 1,399,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,165. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.68 and a 200 day moving average of $489.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Recommended Stories