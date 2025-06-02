Short Interest in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Expands By 87.4%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the April 30th total of 69,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CalciMedica Stock Down 4.7%

CalciMedica stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.24. CalciMedica has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in CalciMedica by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the period.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

