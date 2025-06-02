Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 169,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 529,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETY opened at $0.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.24.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 124.29% and a negative return on equity of 144.41%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

