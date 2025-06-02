CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

