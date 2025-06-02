CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CHS Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $26.44.
CHS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
See Also
