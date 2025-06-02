Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $23.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
