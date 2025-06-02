Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,597.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 274,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 268,942 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 151,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

