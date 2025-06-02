Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Increases By 44.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.6%

CCEP opened at $92.13 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.