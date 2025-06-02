Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE XOM opened at $102.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.