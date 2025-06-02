Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $12,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $265.12 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

