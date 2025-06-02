AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 497 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $85.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

