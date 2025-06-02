Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $212.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

