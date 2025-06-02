Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Position Increased by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 979,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned 3.12% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4%

TUA opened at $21.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

