Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.