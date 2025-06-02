Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,805,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,687,000 after buying an additional 1,134,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,273,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,681,000 after buying an additional 76,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,021 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,124,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

