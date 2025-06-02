Versant Capital Management Inc Has $204,000 Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 203.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This represents a 47.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

