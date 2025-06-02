Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Ervin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

