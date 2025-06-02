Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.2% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.