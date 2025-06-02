Versant Capital Management Inc Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in AZEK by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 93,819 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AZEK by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in AZEK by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

