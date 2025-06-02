6,426 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,514,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 5.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,116.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $578.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,292.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.02%.

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 162 shares of company stock valued at $213,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

