Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 19,502 iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,260,000 after buying an additional 1,451,849 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,580,000 after buying an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,179,000 after buying an additional 65,458 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,829,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 6.5%

IGV stock opened at $103.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $110.84.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

