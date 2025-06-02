Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

