Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 938 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.